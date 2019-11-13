    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      How Will Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary?

      By
      |

      One of the most loved couples of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow i.e., November 14 and we hear that it is going to be every bit special.

      Going by the reports, it will be rather a private celebration for Deepika and Ranveer's first wedding anniversary. Apparently, Ranveer and Deepika will head first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.

      According to Pinkvilla, "On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th."

      how-will-deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-celebrate-their-first-wedding-anniversary

      A few days ago, Deepika was seen at her best friend's wedding in Bangalore and even her star hubby was also seen in attendance. The duo was seen singing and dancing at the sangeet and enjoying the wedding function to the fullest!

      On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are at a better place. Deepika is gearing up for Chhapaak - a film based on a real life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Ranveer, on the other side, is looking forward to his much-ambitious release, 83 - a film which will showcase the journey of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

      Interestingly, in 83, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing an on-screen married couple. While Ranveer will don the shoes of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen portraying the character of Romi Dev.

      Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Having Too Much Fun At Best Friend's Wedding; Shares Picture!

      Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue