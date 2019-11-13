Here’s How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Will Ring In Their First Wedding Anniversary

One of the most loved couples of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow i.e., November 14, and we hear that it is going to be every bit special.

Going by the reports, it will be a rather private celebration for Deepika and Ranveer's first wedding anniversary. Apparently, the lovebirds will first head to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.

According to Pinkvilla, "On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th."

A few days ago, Deepika was seen at her best friend's wedding in Bangalore and even her star hubby was in attendance. The duo was seen singing and dancing at the sangeet and enjoying the wedding to the fullest!

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are in a better place. Deepika is gearing up for Chhapaak - a film based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. Ranveer, on the other side, is looking forward to his much-ambitious release, '83 - a film which will showcase the journey of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and how he took the Indian team to victory in the Cricket World Cup of 1983.

Interestingly, in '83, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing an on-screen married couple. While Ranveer will don the shoes of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen portraying the character of Romi Dev.

Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Having Too Much Fun At Best Friend's Wedding; Shares Picture!