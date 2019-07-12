English
    Hrithik Roshan Gets EMOTIONAL As He Hugs This Director During Super 30 Screening!

    By
    |

    We all are well aware of the ups and downs of Hrithik Roshan. He is one impeccable actor and has left no stone unturned to portray the character of mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, who hails from Bihar. Last night, the actor held a special screening for his B-town friends and guess who made Hrithik all emotional?

    A source present at the screening tells Deccan Chronicle, "Zoya Akhtar was glued to the movie throughout. She was so overwhelmed that as soon as the movie ended, she got up and hugged Hrithik Roshan super tight, with tears in her eyes. One could see the two in an emotional state."

    hrithik-roshan-gets-emotional-as-he-hugs-zoya-akhtar-during-super-30-screening

    Recently, while interacting with a leading daily, Hrithik spoke about doing Super 30 and was quoted as saying, "For me, Super 30, Anand Kumar's journey, is a beautiful and inspiring story that tells the children of the world to dream the impossible. It is also a film that will show us why India is on its way to becoming a superpower."

    When asked if he's anxious about the reception of the film, Hrithik said, "When I heard the script for the first time, it was a beautiful experience for me. I was extremely touched by it and it took me into a different world. Right from the first dialogue of Anand (Kumar; the protagonist), I could see myself doing the film and saying those lines."

    "That character on paper was an extension of myself. I could see him in my head. All that was left now was to manifest that vision physically. And that became quite easy, actually. As for feeling anxious about how the film will be received, that is something every person involved in the filmmaking process will go through, even for their 100th film."

    "But I'm also very excited, as with Super 30, I have stepped into a new territory, essaying a real life character from India's heartland."

    The film releases today and we can't wait to see how the audience is going to react to the movie.

