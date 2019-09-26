Is Imran Khan’s Joblessness The Real Reason Behind His Fight & Separation With Wife Avantika Malik?

What Went Wrong Between Imran & Avantika?

A source close to the couple revealed disturbing details behind their break up and said, "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work.

It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it."

Imran Became Very Irritable

Apparently, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor became very irritable and started reacting strongly at the smallest of things. Not just that, the source also revealed that their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them.

Avantika & Imran’s Home Became A Platform For Arguments

Owing to the same reason, Imran & Avantika started quarreling on a daily basis and their house became a platform for unavoidable arguments. Avantika, who used to be the strongest support system of Imran, couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting her daughter, Imara.

Avantika Chose To Move Out

Reportedly, Avantika called her family and told them everything. Avantika's family intervened and tried to reconcile Imran & Avantika but failed miserably.

Right now, Imran and Avantika are not on the same page. Hence, the duo has decided to take some time off their marriage and Avantika moved out with her daughter, Imara.

Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011. On June 9, 2014 Imran and Avantika welcomed their first child Imara.