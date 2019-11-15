Imtiaz Ali Planning To Make A Biopic Based On Madhubala’s Life?

Maverick filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning a biopic on actress Madhubala’s life. Madhubala is one of the most iconic actresses of Hindi cinema. The actress revered for her eternal beauty has been a part of memorable movies such as Mahal, Mr. & Mrs. ’55 and Mughal-e-Azam to name a few. The actress succumbed to a prolonged heart illness at the age of 36.

According to various media reports, Imtiaz has recently acquired the rights to make a biopic on Madhubala’s life and could be either developed into a film or a web-series. The biopic is currently in the development stage but will cover all the aspects of the actress’s life, from her humble beginnings to her big break in the movie Neel Kamal opposite showman Raj Kapoor to her tumultuous personal life and illness.

Imtiaz Ali acquired the official rights by signing a Life Story Rights Assignment Agreement from the actress’s family. The decision was taken to make sure that there is no scope for any hindrances in making the biopic. The agreement is for the Hindi language rights only and the project will be made under the filmmakers’ banner Window Seat Films LLP. Regarding the casting, there is strong hearsay in film circles that Priyanka Kandwal, popular known as 'Tik Tok Madhubala’ may be considered for the coveted project.

On the other hand, actress Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan, a few years ago had mentioned that she would like Kareena Kapoor Khan to play her sister on screen. She said, “There was a time when I wanted Madhuri Dixit to play the role of Madhubala in her biopic but now it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan as she has the same naughtiness that Madhubala used to have and she is a beautiful actor too.”

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy shooting his next movie Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, a sequel to his 2009 directorial Love Aaj Kal.