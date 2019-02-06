Ranbir Kapoor Gets INSECURE? Stops Alia Bhatt To Shoot With EX-BF Sidharth Malhotra For SOTY 2?

Alia Isn’t Comfortable Working With Sid

Times Now quoted the source as saying, "Varun don't have any problem in doing the shoot but Alia has problem. Varun has already given his nod to shoot. Alia is not in a comfort zone with Sidharth, anymore. After all, all exes cannot be friends."

Is Ranbir The Reason Why Alia Is Uncomfortable?

According to Times Now, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier revealed that he is extremely possessive about his girlfriends and gets jealous very easily and this could also be a reason why Alia is a bit sceptical about shooting with Sidharth in SOTY 2.

Recently, Sid Talked About Break Up

For the uninitiated, in the last episode of Koffee With Karan, when Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his break-up with Alia, he had said, "We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated.

I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history."

He Had Further Added..

"There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

What About Aashiqui 3?

In 2017, Sidharth Malhotra had confirmed that and he and Alia will be coming together for Aashiqui 3. We wonder if they're still considering that project or the project has been already shelved!