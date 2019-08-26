Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not On The Same Boat? REAL REASON Behind Inshallah Delay Leaked

Salman Isn't Happy With The Second Half Of Inshallah?

"Sanjay only narrated the first half of ‘Inshallah' to Salman. He wasn't ready with the post-interval sequences. Salman asked Sanjay to also read out the second half and how the film would play out, especially the climax which is very important in the film.

Inshallah is a sweet love story and the way the film is treated will be very different from any of Salman's films that we have seen in the last few years," reveals the source.

Inshallah Isn't A Typical Salman Release?

The source further revealed, "Inshallah isn't a staple Salman film. It doesn't have over the top action or applause-inducing power-packed one-liners that Salman's Eid releases are famous for. They both felt that it would have a more organic feel if it came out later in the year."

Bhansali Productions' Tweet Adds More Worries To Fans

While Salman tweeted that he will anyway see his fans during Eid 2020, the official page of Bhansali productions rather hinted at the project being shelved.

The tweet of Bhansali productions reads, "Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing."

What's In Salman's Kitty As Of Now?

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and it also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.