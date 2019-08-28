Inshallah: Salman Khan’s THIS Act HURT Sanjay Leela Bhansali; The Director Decided NOT TO MEET Him

Bhansali Wanted More Time From Salman

A source close to Pinkvilla reports to Pinkvilla, "Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been in talks for various issues for quite some time. On Sunday afternoon, the last discussion was when Salman told Bhansali to complete Inshallah in 130 days and not 180 days as the filmmaker was asking for."

Salman Was Sure That Film Won’t Make It To Eid 2020

"Salman's point was that the film could not be completed in so many days and yet release on Eid 2010 as post-production couldn't be complete. The topic was being discussed for weeks and not just Sunday as Salman has other brand commitments, Big Boss 13, shows, rehearsals, promotions for Dabangg 2 etc."

This Tweet Of Salman Irked Bhansali?

The source further added, "Post their last discussion, Salman tweeted on Sunday that the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed ‘but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Inshallah!!'

Now apparently, Salman tweeted this without asking Bhansali or even informing him," further added he source.

Bhansali Chose Not To Meet Him

According to the same source, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to sort out differences with Salman but post his tweet; the director chose to stay at him and ditched the meeting with him. Bhansali felt Salman shouldn't have taken such a big step on his own, without consulting him first.

Bhansali Was Hurt

The source also revealed that despite being perceived as a temperamental man, Bhansali is very emotional and sensitive and he treats his each and every fil like his kid. Apparently, the random tweet of Salman hurt the sentiments of the director. Hence, all the chaos around the project.

What about Inshallah now? The source hints that Bhansali may still go ahead with Inshallah with rather a top star as money has been invested in the project.