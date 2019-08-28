Inshallah: Did SLB Refuse Salman Khan's Suggestion To Cast Daisy Shah & Waluscha De Sousa?

Salman Wanted To Cast These Two Actresses In 'Inshallah'?

As per a Spotboye report, Salman wanted Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa to be a part of 'Inshallah', but Bhansali wasn't keen on it.

Considering SLB always chooses his actors as per the demand of the script, he wasn't ready to give in to the superstar's suggestions.

Were There Creative Differences Between Salman & SLB?

Another report suggested that Salman's constant interference in the script didn't go down well with the 'Padmaavat' director and this is one reason the film got shelved.

Was Salman's High Remuneration One Of The Reasons?

There were even reports which stated that Salman wanted Rs 100 crore as fee, which was not agreeable.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "In a ₹150-crore budget with ₹100 crore taken by lead actor and some more as the filmmaker's fees, what would remain as profit? SLB felt if Salman was getting such a steep hike he deserved more too. A big financier is said to have bought rights of Inshallah for distribution just a few days ago for ₹195 crores (₹165 crores plus additonal Rs 25 crores for P&A) but yet they were not able to sort out their creative and financial disagreements. On Sunday when finally both realised that they could not work together right now, they decided to part ways, beginning with Salman's ambiguous tweet."

Meanwhile, Salman Maintained There's No Bad Blood Between Him & SLB

Post quitting the film, the 'Bharat' actor told Mirror, "Nothing changes between us as friends and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me. I'm extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah."