Inside Details About Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Destination Wedding!

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the cutest couples of the B-town. The duo always kept their affair low key and yet won many hearts. Rumours are floating all over the Tinseltown that Varun won't stay a bachelor anymore as the actor has finally made up his mind to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha in a destination wedding. Yes, you read it right!

According to an entertainment portal, Varun and Natasha are keen to have a destination wedding in November, which will be attended by only family members and some of their close friends. Their destination wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai and who's who of the B-town are expected to mark their presence at the do.

Amid all the wedding rumours, a few minutes ago, Varun dropped a video with the love of his life and if you're wondering if it's Natasha Dalal, sorry to disappoint you! It's Varun's niece. Have a look at the video below..

Varun captioned the video, "Manager-u have a free day Varun let's finish the meeting? Varun- I'm very busy Ishita. LOML- love of my life." (sic)

Many celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri left cute comments on Varun's post as they were totally in awe of Varun and his niece.

On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the shoot of Coolie No. 1. The film is helmed by his daddy, David Dhawan and it also marks the first collaboration of Varun and Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from Coolie No. 1, Varun will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the key roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 24.