English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma For Hrithik Roshan In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

    By
    |

    Rohit Shetty-Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake has been evincing a lot of interest these days. More so for who's the leading lady in this Hrithik Roshan starrer. Initial reports said that Deepika Padukone was being considered to playing the leading role opposite Duggu. Later, Anushka Sharma's name was doing the rounds. Now, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, Priyanka Chopra is also in contention.

    satte pe satta

    The report reveals that though Anushka Sharma is most likely to be picked, the addition of Priyanka's name has gotten the race more exciting.

    "It is a big film, so everyone wants to be in a film that will be talked about a lot. It also adds to their brand value to be a part of a box office ensemble. There is a lot of casting left. There are eight couples in the film, but the lead man has a double role, so it will be eight girls for seven boys. Once the leads are cast, you will see a mad scramble for the other roles," a movie business analyst was quoted as saying in the DC report.

    In the midst, there were also rumours that Katrina Kaif was being approached for the project as well. Guess, we will have to wait for the makers to come out with an official announcement to say for sure who will be the lucky one to romance Hrithik on screen.

    Among the leading ladies, whose names are doing the rounds, it is Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who have never been paired with Hrithik Roshan whereas Priyanka Chopra shared screen space with him in Krrish, Krrish 3 and Agneepath whereas Katrina has joined hands with the superstar in movies like Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It is to be noted that Katrina also shook a leg with Hrithik in Agneepath in a special song 'Chikni Chameli', which instantly caught everyone's attention.

    Talks also say that Kriti Sanon might play the second heroine opposite the Super 30 actor.

    For the unversed, the original starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles and was a runaway hit. Considering that Deepika Padukone resembles the 'Dream Girl' a lot, many fans are rooting for DP to bag the project. What do you say? Who would you like to see being paired opposite heartthrob Duggu? Let us know in the comments below.

    More ANUSHKA SHARMA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue