Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma For Hrithik Roshan In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

Rohit Shetty-Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake has been evincing a lot of interest these days. More so for who's the leading lady in this Hrithik Roshan starrer. Initial reports said that Deepika Padukone was being considered to playing the leading role opposite Duggu. Later, Anushka Sharma's name was doing the rounds. Now, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, Priyanka Chopra is also in contention.

The report reveals that though Anushka Sharma is most likely to be picked, the addition of Priyanka's name has gotten the race more exciting.

"It is a big film, so everyone wants to be in a film that will be talked about a lot. It also adds to their brand value to be a part of a box office ensemble. There is a lot of casting left. There are eight couples in the film, but the lead man has a double role, so it will be eight girls for seven boys. Once the leads are cast, you will see a mad scramble for the other roles," a movie business analyst was quoted as saying in the DC report.

In the midst, there were also rumours that Katrina Kaif was being approached for the project as well. Guess, we will have to wait for the makers to come out with an official announcement to say for sure who will be the lucky one to romance Hrithik on screen.

Among the leading ladies, whose names are doing the rounds, it is Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who have never been paired with Hrithik Roshan whereas Priyanka Chopra shared screen space with him in Krrish, Krrish 3 and Agneepath whereas Katrina has joined hands with the superstar in movies like Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It is to be noted that Katrina also shook a leg with Hrithik in Agneepath in a special song 'Chikni Chameli', which instantly caught everyone's attention.

Talks also say that Kriti Sanon might play the second heroine opposite the Super 30 actor.

For the unversed, the original starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles and was a runaway hit. Considering that Deepika Padukone resembles the 'Dream Girl' a lot, many fans are rooting for DP to bag the project. What do you say? Who would you like to see being paired opposite heartthrob Duggu? Let us know in the comments below.