Is Meezan The Next Son-in-law Of The Bachchan Parivaar? Did Jaya Bachchan Drop A Subtle Hint?

Jaya Bachchan Hugs Meezan; Fans Wonder If He's The 'One'

On Thursday night, fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated their 33 glorious years in the industry and the event was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan whereas Deepika Padukone and Meezan walked the ramp.

A video clip of Jaya Bachchan rushing towards Meezan on the ramp and giving him a tight hug, has been going viral and fans claim that he's indeed Navya Naveli Nanda's boyfriend.

Not So Long Ago, Meezan Was Asked About His Affair With Navya

Meezan, who debuted in Bollywood with Malaal, was earlier asked about his alleged affair with Navya and he had said, "We are from the same friends' circle, she's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

Pics Which Fuelled Navya & Meezan's Link-up Rumours

Not so long ago, Navya and Meezan were spotted together inside a car. However, much to everyone's surprise, Meezan was seen hiding his face and he ended up providing fodder to the gossipmongers.

Meezan & Navya At Ambani's Wedding

The alleged lovebirds were also spotted together at the Ambani's wedding and were clicked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

