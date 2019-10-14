Is Salman Khan Moving Out Of Galaxy Apartments To A Posh Locality?

Salman Isn't Going Anywhere

A source close to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor reveals, "Salman isn't going anywhere. These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there's no truth to it. Salman will never leave Galaxy Apartments."

Salman's Parents Keep Asking Him To Move To A Bigger Place

"It is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn't enough space for him in the apartment, he is way too attached to his current home to contemplate a move," says the source, adding that Salman's parents keep asking him to move to a bigger place.

No Marriage Plans For Salman

The source further added that Salman insists on staying with his family and he won't go anywhere without his parents. The source also asserted that Salman is not getting married anytime soon. Hence, he doesn't have to worry about accommodating his wife in that small apartment.

Salman, On the Work Front

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Dabangg 3. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and its also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2019.