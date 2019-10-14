    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Salman Khan Moving Out Of Galaxy Apartments To A Posh Locality?

      By
      |

      Salman Khan has always carried a 'family man' image. The actor has always been thankful to his parents and there are so many interviews of him, wherein the actor had talked highly of his dad and mom. From the past few days, rumours have been rife that Salman Khan is keen to move out of Galaxy Apartments, where he stays with his parents - Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen. However, when a source close to the superstar was asked by a leading daily if there's anything truth to these rumours, here's what he revealed..

      Salman Isn't Going Anywhere

      Salman Isn't Going Anywhere

      A source close to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor reveals, "Salman isn't going anywhere. These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there's no truth to it. Salman will never leave Galaxy Apartments."

      Salman's Parents Keep Asking Him To Move To A Bigger Place

      Salman's Parents Keep Asking Him To Move To A Bigger Place

      "It is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn't enough space for him in the apartment, he is way too attached to his current home to contemplate a move," says the source, adding that Salman's parents keep asking him to move to a bigger place.

      No Marriage Plans For Salman

      No Marriage Plans For Salman

      The source further added that Salman insists on staying with his family and he won't go anywhere without his parents. The source also asserted that Salman is not getting married anytime soon. Hence, he doesn't have to worry about accommodating his wife in that small apartment.

      Salman, On the Work Front

      Salman, On the Work Front

      On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Dabangg 3. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and its also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2019.

      More SALMAN KHAN News

      Read more about: salman khan
      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue