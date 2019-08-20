English
    Ex-lovebirds Jacqueline Fernandez & Sajid Khan Extend An Olive Branch To Each Other?

    By
    |

    Six years ago, filmmaker Sajid Khan and actress Jacqueline Fernandez ended their three years of relationship and the director had indirectly blamed his lady love for the break-up. He was quoted as saying, "While we broke up in May 2013, in reality right from December 2012, it started becoming sour. So you are already preparing your mind in those five months."

    Also, when you don't have a woman in your life, you don't have someone constantly nagging you, so you end up working better and are more focused. I went for a holiday with her for five days in the middle of making Himmatwala and felt so bad when the film didn't do well. For Humshakals, I have not taken a single holiday."

    jacqueline-fernandez-sajid-khan-are-back-to-being-friends

    Ever since the duo broke up, they not only avoided bumping into each other but also cut off all contacts with each other. In fact, rumours also suggested that Jacqueline got ousted from Housefull 4 because of Sajid Khan.

    Amidst all the sourness, we hear Jacqueline and Sajid have finally extended an olive branch to each other. It all happened when Sajid Khan suddenly dropped by on the sets of Mrs Serial Killer and also drove Jacqueline home after the shoot.

    Karan Johar: I Have Never Been In A Really Serious Relationship

    According to Mumbai Mirror, the duo is back to being friends and has even started texting each other.

    Currently, Jacqueline is making waves owing to her latest song from Saaho. The sizzling actress featured alongside Prabhas in the song 'Bad Boy'. If you haven't watched it yet, watch it here..

    jacqueline fernandez sajid khan
