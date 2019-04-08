Janhvi Kapoor To Play A Double Role In Rooh-Afza? Read Details!

Friends Advised Janhavi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Not To Do It

A lot of people close to Boney Kapoor have advised him not to let his daughter Janhvi Kapoor star in a double role so early in her career as her mother Sridevi's double role in Chaalbaaz will be taken as a reference point and the comparison will cause her harm.

Janhvi Kapoor's Double Role In Rooh-Afza

"Janhvi is the first Kapoor in her family from her generation to play a double role. Prior to this, her mother (Sridevi) and her uncle (Anil Kapoor) have done double roles in Chaalbaaz and Kishen Kanhaiya, respectively. But Janhvi is not going to model her performance on her mother at all. She will do her own thing," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

A Fun Film

Reports state that Janvhi Kapoor's Rooh-Afza would be a fun film peppered with comedy and the young lass is keen to star in the movie despite several people close to her are against the decision.

Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Apart from Rooh-Afza, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the multi-starrer Takht and Rannbhoomi. While Takht is scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2020, Rannbhoomi will release during Diwali 2020.