English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Janhvi Kapoor To Play A Double Role In Rooh-Afza? Read Details!

    By
    |

    Janhvi Kapoor won the audiences hearts in her debut Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018 and she's been the talk of the town since then. Everyone is eager to know about her upcoming movies and the latest reports doing the rounds is that she's all set to play a double role in her next titled Rooh-Afza.

    Friends Advised Janhavi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Not To Do It

    A lot of people close to Boney Kapoor have advised him not to let his daughter Janhvi Kapoor star in a double role so early in her career as her mother Sridevi's double role in Chaalbaaz will be taken as a reference point and the comparison will cause her harm.

    Janhvi Kapoor's Double Role In Rooh-Afza

    "Janhvi is the first Kapoor in her family from her generation to play a double role. Prior to this, her mother (Sridevi) and her uncle (Anil Kapoor) have done double roles in Chaalbaaz and Kishen Kanhaiya, respectively. But Janhvi is not going to model her performance on her mother at all. She will do her own thing," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

    A Fun Film

    Reports state that Janvhi Kapoor's Rooh-Afza would be a fun film peppered with comedy and the young lass is keen to star in the movie despite several people close to her are against the decision.

    Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies

    Apart from Rooh-Afza, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the multi-starrer Takht and Rannbhoomi. While Takht is scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2020, Rannbhoomi will release during Diwali 2020.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue