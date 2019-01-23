Why Jaya Bachchan Had STRICTLY WARNED Karan Johar When He Invited Abhishek & Shweta On KWK?

Jaya Had Warned Abhishek & Shweta

A source close to the Bachchans revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Jaya Bachchan personally warned her two children against getting provoked into saying things they would regret later."

Jaya Counselled Karan

"She also told Karan to watch his mouth. This, in any case he's doing post the uproar over Hardik Pandya's statements. But Jayaji counselled Karan against asking controversial provocative questions."

Interestingly, Shweta & Abhishek Talked About Jaya Bachchan Like Never Before

On the show, Shweta Bachchan revealed why her mom Jaya Bachchan hates paparazzi and said, "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought."

Abhishek & Shweta also added that their mother has a 'moral problem' with selfies as she believes she doesn't look good in the selfies and that's reason she dislikes clicking one.

Shweta Also Commented On Jaya Bachchan’s Mother Love Towards Abhishek

While chit-chatting with Karan, Shweta also revealed how Jaya Bachchan's eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shahrukh Khan in the film, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

While Shweta made it very clear that Abhishek is mom's favourite, Abhishek also revealed that no one's opinion matter more to Amitabh Bachchan as she's daddy's favourite.

