Why Kabir Singh Team Is Skeptical About Celebrating Film's Grand Success?

Not so long ago, Shahid Kapoor and team had a low-key bash for Kabir Singh's success and we wonder what's stopping the Kabir Singh team to throw a grand bash considering the massive success of the film. An insider tells Deccan Chronicle, "There is so much being said and written about the film. Why add to the anger that some sections feel? If we celebrate too hard, they may feel we're gloating."

The source further added, "They were planning a bash once the film touches Rs 100 crore. Now that the feat is almost done, the producers, T-Series and their co-producers Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani are in no mood to flaunt their success. Now that the film is doing so well, more and more people are in the mood to lash out at the film. The team will now have a bash when it reaches Rs 200 crore."

The source also revealed that Shahid and the producers are now negotiating a new project. While promoting Kabir Singh, Shahid had mentioned that he has no project after Kabir Singh.

Rumours also suggest that Shahid might appear in yet another remake of a South Indian hit film. However, the actor hasn't confirmed anything yet.