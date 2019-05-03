Karan Johar ANGRY With Tara Sutaria For Praising Kangana Ranaut? Now She DITCHES Her & Picks Deepika

Here's What Tara Had Said

While talking to an entertainment portal, Tara had said, "Kangana has achieved everything on the basis of her talent and without any support whatsoever. And being an upcoming actor, for me, Kangana Ranaut is a role model as she has inspired me."

A Source Close To KJo Says That He's Anything But Happy

According to SKJ Bollywood News, a source close to Karan Johar said, "Ek toh Tara is being introduced by Karan. And then she knows what Kangana and her sister have been doing to provoke Karan. Given the circumstances it seems very odd that Tara has taken this moment to praise Kangana."

Karan Is Miffed With Tara?

The source further added, "Considering that Tara the ‘outsider' has been treated as well as her co-star the ‘insider'(star kid) Ananya Pandey it seems strange that Tara should feel such a strong sense of bonding with the eternally persecuted outsider.

But you won't hear Karan Johar complaining about Tara's insensitivity. He doesn't want to give this (Tara's open declaration of admiration for Kangana) any importance."

Meanwhile, Tara Takes A U-turn

In her latest interview with a media portal, when she was asked about her role model Kangana Ranaut, she said, "I actually said that I look up to all the women that are senior to us in the industry. Whether it is Priyanka... like I just said. All of them are just so good in their own ways. So, I think I can't choose one actress."

Tara Showers Praises On Priyanka & Deepika But Doesn't Mention Kangana At All

She further added, "I think Priyanka Chopra and even Deepika Padukone for sure. I feel as women they are really strong and empowered, with their choices of films. Whether they are producing films in India or abroad, I think there's a lot to look up to in that sense. So, yes, definitely Deepika and Priyanka."

Is Tara playing safe now? Ahem! Ahem!