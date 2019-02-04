Kareena Kapoor All Set To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Read Details

Kareena Kapoor In Dabangg 3

"Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2. Keeping with the trend, it was important that there is a blockbuster number in the film and what better name than Kareena to add the oomph needed," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Are All Geared Up

"Ashwami Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are already in the cast and other actors too have been pencilled in for their roles. The film is set to roll in March and sets are going to be put up at the earliest."

Giorgia Andriani To Be A Part Of Dabangg 3?

Reports are also doing the rounds that Arbaaz Khan's alleged girlfriend Girogia Andriani will be a part of Dabangg 3 and has conveyed the same to Salman Khan. We'll have to wait and watch if she'll have a special role in the movie or just be a part of a special number.

Dabangg 3 Grand Release

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha statter Dabangg 3 is scheduked to hit the theatres during Eid 2020 and we're sure the movie will end up being a superhit at the box office, just like the prequels.