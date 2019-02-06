English
    Kareena Kapoor's Special Song In Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 To Be Way Too Hot & Sizzling?

    Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan have decided to rope in Kareena Kapoor for a special number in Dabangg 3 and reports are doing the rounds that the song will be as hot and sizzling as it gets. In Dabangg, Malaika Arora sizzled in Munna Badnam Hui and Dabangg 2 saw Kareena Kapoor raising the temperatures in Fevicol Se and in Dabangg 3, Bebo is expected to be scorching hot and will give the audiences a treat to remember and the song will be the highlight of the film.

    Kareena Kapoor To Add The 'Oomph' Formula!

    "Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2. Keeping with the trend, it was important that there is a blockbuster number in the film and what better name than Kareena to add the oomph needed," said a source to Filmfare.

    Keeping Up With The Tradition!

    We're glad that Arbaaz Khan is keeping up with the tradition of Dabangg and including an item number in all the films of the series. He knows the magic formula works and is using it to the maximum. Of course, the audiences aren't complaining!

    Can't Wait, Folks!

    Now that we all know Kareena Kapoor will sizzle in a hot number in Dabangg 3, we're all super excited to know more about the song and can't wait to watch it when it releases. It sure is going to be much bigger than Munni Badnam Hui and Fevicol Se without a doubt.

    Dabangg 3 - Grand Release

    Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2020 and expectations are huge from the movie. The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Sonakshi Sinha once again and might also star Arbaaz Khan's alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in a special role. Dabangg 3 might hit the floors in April/May 2019.

