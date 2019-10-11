Affairs Aaj Kal: Why Is Kartik Aaryan Desperate To Maintain A Distance From Sara Ali Khan?

Now, What's Wrong?

A source close to the couple tells an entertainment portal that Kartik is not happy to be touted as only Sara Ali Khan's boyfriend and he wants to be in the limelight for his work. After all, he has been riding high on the success of back to back two films and his major concern is to maintain the 'star' image that he has created after delivering two blockbusters!

Kartik & Sara To Avoid Making Public Appearances Together

"We hear Aryan has been telling photographers not to shoot the two together, as he wants to be known as more than just SAK's boyfriend. The couple has decided to let their work speak to keep them in the news, and not just their romance," tells a source to Mumbai Mirror.

What Do You Think Of Their Decision?

This is indeed heartbreaking for all the fans out there, who used to sail #SarTik. From protecting Sara Ali Khan amidst the crowd to attending her first fashion show with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik has dropped many hints in the public that Sara is not just a friend to him.

Sara, on the other side, has been with Kartik during his tough time, when his dad was hospitalized and the former chose to accompany her alleged boyfriend to the hospital and made sure to be his pillar of support.

SarTik On The Work Front

On the professional front, Sara and Kartik will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's next, which is tentatively titled Aaj Kal. Apart from Aaj Kal, Kartik has films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in his kitty whereas, Sara has Coolie No. 1.