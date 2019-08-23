English
    Shocking Deets: Kartik Aaryan DITCHES Katrina Kaif For His Rumoured Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Love is in the air for actor Kartik Aaryan and his rumoured girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to tell the world how much they mean to each other and right now, their happiness revolves around each other. Amid all the mushiness, we hear Kartik ended up ditching Katrina Kaif and the reason behind his surprising step was none other than Sara Ali Khan.

    Kartik Ditches Katrina

    Kartik Ditches Katrina

    Apparently, Kartik Aaryan was expected to mark his presence at a grand Bali wedding along with Katrina Kaif. However, at the eleventh hour, Kartik called off his plan and decided to stay back in India.

    Was Sara The Reason?

    Was Sara The Reason?

    The insiders say so! According to Mumbai Mirror, Kartik was keen to call off the Bali event so he could honour his date with his ‘princess' Sara.

    Sara Turns A Perfect Girlfriend

    Sara Turns A Perfect Girlfriend

    Just like Kartik, Sara Ali Khan is also putting extra effort into her alleged relationship with Kartik. The leggy lass was seen accompanying Kartik to the hospital, where his dad has been admitted.

    Netizens Scream 'Couple Goals'

    Netizens Scream ‘Couple Goals’

    Sara was also caught outside the airport, where she had gone to pick up Kartik. Fans are totally in awe of the duo and can't stop screaming ‘couple goals' after seeing their pictures together.

    On the work front, Sara and Kartik recently wrapped their first film together, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Hush-hush suggest that it's a sequel to Love Aaj Kal but the makers haven't officially announced the name of the project yet.

