Shocking Deets: Kartik Aaryan DITCHES Katrina Kaif For His Rumoured Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan?

Kartik Ditches Katrina

Apparently, Kartik Aaryan was expected to mark his presence at a grand Bali wedding along with Katrina Kaif. However, at the eleventh hour, Kartik called off his plan and decided to stay back in India.

Was Sara The Reason?

The insiders say so! According to Mumbai Mirror, Kartik was keen to call off the Bali event so he could honour his date with his ‘princess' Sara.

Sara Turns A Perfect Girlfriend

Just like Kartik, Sara Ali Khan is also putting extra effort into her alleged relationship with Kartik. The leggy lass was seen accompanying Kartik to the hospital, where his dad has been admitted.

Netizens Scream ‘Couple Goals’

Sara was also caught outside the airport, where she had gone to pick up Kartik. Fans are totally in awe of the duo and can't stop screaming ‘couple goals' after seeing their pictures together.

On the work front, Sara and Kartik recently wrapped their first film together, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Hush-hush suggest that it's a sequel to Love Aaj Kal but the makers haven't officially announced the name of the project yet.