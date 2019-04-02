Lucky Chap! Kartik Aaryan To Romance 3 Heroines In Love Aaj Kal Sequel?
Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was a superhit at the box office when it released in 2009 starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The sequel to the movie is titled Aaj Kal and the filmmaker has roped in Kartik Aaryan to play the lead role. Though the title suggests the movie would revolve around love in the present day, a source opened up by saying that the storyline revolves around love in three different eras. Not just that, in all the three eras, Kartik Aaryan will romance different heroines.
Kartik Aaryan To Romance Three Actresses In Aaj Kal
"Also, Karthik will be romancing three actresses in the film. While Sara will be seen in the major chunk of the film, the director will also be shooting with two more actresses," a source said to Deccan Chronicle.
Three Different Eras
The source also stated that Imtiaz Ali will showcase love in three different eras and Kartik Aaryan will be from an 18-year-old teenager to up till his late 30's.
Three Different Locations
Apart from romancing three different heroines, the movie will also be shot in three different locations and that is Udaipur, Delhi and Mumbai.
Aaj Kal Starcast
Imtiaz Ali has roped in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Aaj Kal and is scouting for two more actresses to fit the bill. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more updates on the star cast!
Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!