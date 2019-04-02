Lucky Chap! Kartik Aaryan To Romance 3 Heroines In Love Aaj Kal Sequel?

Kartik Aaryan To Romance Three Actresses In Aaj Kal

"Also, Karthik will be romancing three actresses in the film. While Sara will be seen in the major chunk of the film, the director will also be shooting with two more actresses," a source said to Deccan Chronicle.

Three Different Eras

The source also stated that Imtiaz Ali will showcase love in three different eras and Kartik Aaryan will be from an 18-year-old teenager to up till his late 30's.

Three Different Locations

Apart from romancing three different heroines, the movie will also be shot in three different locations and that is Udaipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

Aaj Kal Starcast

Imtiaz Ali has roped in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Aaj Kal and is scouting for two more actresses to fit the bill. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more updates on the star cast!