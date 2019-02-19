What Bad Blood? Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Banter Is All Things Love..

English
    Ever since Alia Bhatt has started dating Ranbir Kapoor, the fans of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif often get into ugly word of war. Fortunately, there's no bad blood between Alia and Katrina and they are pretty cool with each other. In fact, recently, Katrina graced the special screening of Gully Boy and a few minutes ago, Katrina showered praises on Alia, Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar.

    Katrina Kaif wrote, "My dearest Zoya Akhar, your time is here and how, you are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path." While praising Ranveer Singh, she wrote that he has put his heart and soul in the craft and she has immense respect for him.

    Katrina also praised Alia and wrote, "You light up the screen words fall short to describe you." She also called Siddhant's performance phenomenal, unforgettable and outstanding.

    After coming across Katrina's post, Alia also shared her post on her story and tagged Katrina Kaif as saying, 'Best person'. Well, that's sweet!

    On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. Whereas, Alia will be next seen in Kalank and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Alia also has yet another film in her kitty i.e., Takht. The film also casts Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
