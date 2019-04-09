Katrina Kaif's Friend SLAMS Vicky Kaushal For Dumping His GF; Kat Feels He Needs A REALITY CHECK?

Katrina's Friends Slams Vicky

An entertainment portal quoted a close friend of Katrina Kaif as saying, "But there is no love, etc. All this is mere fantasy, whose fantasy we don't know. Katrina has given him no hint of any closeness beyond a mere handshake and a formal friendship."

Vicky Needs A Reality Check

"If Vicky Kaushal wants to imagine a growing relationship with Katrina Kaif and dumps his girlfriend accordingly then he needs a reality check," added Katrina's friend.

On The Other Side, Harleen Is Heartbroken

"She didn't know what hit her. She never expected this to happen at a time when Harleen and Vicky were just getting to know each other well," says a friend of Harleen Sethi.

Harleen's Reel Life Turns Real..

In her recent web series, Broken But Beautiful, Harleen played a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her broken heart after her boyfriend dumps her.

Harleen's friend says, "That's how Harleem felt. She heard about Vicky's growing closeness Katrina Kaif and she didn't know what to believe."

Will Vicky & Kat Collaborate For A Film?

Amid all this, we wonder if Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will go ahead with a project? Rumours have been rife that Katrina & Vicky are in talks for a film but as nothing is official yet, we wonder if it is actually going to happen or not!