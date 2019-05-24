English
    Inside Details! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Have Already Taken Their Relationship To Next Level?

    By
    |

    Rumours have been rife about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's alleged relationship. However, neither party has confirmed the same. Now, a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble that, "They are extremely serious about each other. While many think it's part of film promotions, we think differently. Recently, Vicky was even spotted dropping Katrina to a studio for a brand shoot. Not just that, he even went to pick her up. All this has been happening silently."

    Recently, Katrina Had Said She's Open To Love

    On a related note, in a recent interview with Elle magazine, when Katrina was asked if she's open to love, she had said, "Yes, very much. I'm not cynical at all about love. I am open to it with a positive mind and attitude. If you've known bitterness, you can also recognise when you are in a good space. It's cool. I am open to new things and experiences."

    Has Katrina Become A New Person?

    For the unversed, despite the break-up, Katrina has maintained a cordial relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. When Katrina was asked if she has become a new person, she had said, "I don't feel like a completely new person. I've been in that position where, man, I couldn't face a thing. But I have let go of things that don't help anymore."

    She Had Further Added..

    "And this is because my feelings can weigh me down. And it doesn't mean that I am denying my feelings. If I see a picture of something that bothers me, I may want to run away from it. Instead, I put that picture right in front of me and stare at it until it loses its hold."

    Katrina On The Work Front

    Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat alongside the superstar Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

    Read more about: vicky kaushal katrina kaif
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
