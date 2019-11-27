Kiara Advani To Join The Cast Of Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Movie?

According to a recent media report, Varun Dhawan will be reuniting with his 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' director Shashank Khaitan. The yet-untitled project will go on floors in mid-2020. However, the movie in question is not Rannbhoomi. It was also reported that Bhumi Pednekar was chosen to play the lead actress opposite Varun. Although Bhumi has liked the concept of the film, she is yet to officially sign the movie.

And now it is being said that the out-and-out commercial entertainer is a two-heroine project. Post Varun and Bhumi, the producers have locked in Kiara Advani for the other starring role. The 'Kabir Singh' fame actress will be seen as the second lead in the movie.

The TOI report also went on to add that after sifting through a number of options, director Shashank and producer Karan Johar have locked in the trio. The actresses have verbally committed to the project post liking the script narrations. The pre-preparation for the project is currently underway in full swing while the actors will commence shooting in the second half of 2020. The movie will see a fresh pairing between Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar on screen for the first time. The movie will also see Varun and Kiara reunite on screen after 'Kalank'.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busying wrapping up 'Coolie No.1' opposite Sara Ali Khan. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' while Kiara Advani will next be seen on screen in 'Good Newwz' alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.