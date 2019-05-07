Whoa! Deepika Padukone To Romance Salman Khan In Kick 2 On This Condition?

A Source Reveals

Talking about the same, a source told senior journalist Subhash K Jha, "If you remember, Deepika was the first choice for Kick. But somehow it didn't work out. Jacqueline was brought in and Kick changed the course of her career."

Deepika Will Not Play Just A Typical Salman Heroine

For Kick 2, Deepika's role is being carefully developed. Deepika can't play just a typical Salman heroine. Her role has to be as powerful as Salman's. Sajid is working on it, injecting heft into the female lead," revealed a source close to Sajid.

Deepika Is A Big Star

When a leading daily had asked Salman Khan about working with Deepika Padukone, he had said, "Actually even I'm wondering when will I work with Deepika? No one has come forward to cast me with her." He further added, "Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing.''

When Deepika Was Questioned For Refusing A Film With Salman

She had told a daily, "Who am I to refuse anyone? I don't have the power or the position to do so. I have never said I don't want to work with Salman Khan. In fact, I want to work with him. But I think each film is as per destiny."

Film With Salman Will Happen Only If It Has To

"If it is meant to happen, it will happen no matter how hard you work on your dates. It will happen only if it has to." Added Deepika.

On the professional front, Salman is busy with his upcoming film Bharat while Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.