 »   »   »  Krish Was Kicked Out Of Manikarnika After ShootingThe Whole Movie & Not Midway As Thought Before?

Krish Completed The Shoot As Promised But Vijayendra Prasad Wanted More Scenes

"Actually, Krish completed the shoot and gave the first copy to the makers as promised, on time. After seeing the first copy, writer Vijayendra Prasad suggested adding a few more scenes, and Kangana agreed. But Krish, who had committed to the Telugu film, said that those were not necessary and he didn't want to do it again," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Vijayendra Prasad Suggested Krish To Leave?

Right after Krish denied to add more scenes to Manikarnika, Vijayendra Prasad suggested the director to leave and allegedly told Kangana Ranaut that it's not a big deal if he leaves and said that she can direct the additional scenes herself, which she took up with both hands and snubbed Krish intentionally or unintentionally.

Kangana Ranaut Reffered To Vijayendra Prasad As 'Sir'

Also, during the promotions of Manikarnika Telugu version in Hyderabad, Kangana Ranaut was reffering to writer Vijayendra Prasad as "Sir" literally after every sentence.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Grand Release

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019 and the trailer of the movie is impressive as well. We're sure that the movie will do well at the box office as it releases on a national holiday and the extended weekend will help it get more footfalls to the theatres.