Madhuri Dixit To Play The Role Of Sridevi In The Upcoming Biopic?

Madhuri Dixit To Play The Role Of Sridevi In The Biopic?

Rumours mills state that Madhuri Dixit might play the role of Sridevi in the biopic and producer Boney Kapoor feels that she perfectly fits the role.

The Choices Are Less!

"Really, if you look at the choices available to Boney, there is only Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has the stature, grace, range and dancing abilities to play Sridevi," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Madhuri Dixit Has Always Been Close To Boney & Anil Kapoor

"Also, Boney and his brother Anil have always been very closely associated with Madhuri ever since she worked with Anil in iconic films like Beta and Tezaab. Madhuri seems like the feasible fit to play Sridevi," the source summed it up.

Let's Wait & Watch!

However, the Sridevi biopic is still in its initial stage and nothing has been confirmed as of now. We'll have to wait and watch if Madhuri Dixit will accept to play the role of Sridevi in the first place or not. Also, a close friend of the Kapoor's opened up by saying, "Sridevi would have never wanted a biopic to be made."

Karan Johar's Kalank

It's also interesting to note that Madhuri Dixit has stepped into a role in Karan Johar's Kalank that initially was to be played by Sridevi. Let's wait and watch if she'll soon play the role of Sridevi as well.