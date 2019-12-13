    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mardaani 2 Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On First Day Of Release!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 full movie gets leaked online on Tamilrockers on its very first day of release. In the film, Rani plays the central character of the police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Mardaani 2 deals with a serial rapist and talks about what happens to rapists who are juvenile criminals. It talks about how we need to be aware because threat can come from nameless, faceless and ageless people.

      Coming back to its online leak, it is yet to be seen if the film's business will suffer beacuse of the same. Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Mardaani 2.

      mardaani-2-full-movie-leaked-online-by-tamilrockers-on-its-first-day-of-release

      Himesh @HimeshMankad: "When #RaniMukerji is angry, so are you as an audience. When #RaniMukerji cries, so do you, as an audience. When #RaniMukerji feels empowered, so do you, as an audience. WHAT-A-PERFORMANCE. OUTSTANDING is the word. #Mardaani2."

      Bhoumik Shankar Mishra @MishraBhoumik: "It's the interval of #Mardaani2 and it's going brilliant. Rani Mukherjee is promising and the story is solid. Let's see how it goes."

      BHARAT @AbdulsameerD: "#Mardaani2 is brilliant & hard hitting crime thriller. #RaniMukherjee is outstanding. Perfect Screenplay, Tight Script and Superb Climax. #VishalJethwa is fantastic as Villain. Strongly recommended to watch. ⭐⭐⭐🌟."

      Deepak Kumar Singh @itsmdeepak: "Take a bow #RaniMukerji for this one! Loved the first one, immensely loved this one, also because the topic is touchy & it's high time the legal system in India takes some stringent action against the rape culture in the country. I really liked this film! 👏🏻."

      Mirchi RJ Charu @Mirchi_Charu: "#Mardaani2 is gritty, gripping but dark, very disturbing & hard hitting..just like reality !! Terrific performances by #RaniMukerji & #VishalJethwa."

      Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: "#Mardaani2 The manner in which the antagonist not only commits brutal crimes but also challenges the police is seen to be believed. The film drops a bit in the second half as it gets repetitive. But the finale is smashing and clapworthy!"

      Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Yash Raj Films.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: mardaani 2 tamilrockers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue