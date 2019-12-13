Mardaani 2 Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On First Day Of Release!

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 full movie gets leaked online on Tamilrockers on its very first day of release. In the film, Rani plays the central character of the police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Mardaani 2 deals with a serial rapist and talks about what happens to rapists who are juvenile criminals. It talks about how we need to be aware because threat can come from nameless, faceless and ageless people.

Coming back to its online leak, it is yet to be seen if the film's business will suffer beacuse of the same. Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Mardaani 2.

Himesh @HimeshMankad: "When #RaniMukerji is angry, so are you as an audience. When #RaniMukerji cries, so do you, as an audience. When #RaniMukerji feels empowered, so do you, as an audience. WHAT-A-PERFORMANCE. OUTSTANDING is the word. #Mardaani2."

Bhoumik Shankar Mishra @MishraBhoumik: "It's the interval of #Mardaani2 and it's going brilliant. Rani Mukherjee is promising and the story is solid. Let's see how it goes."

BHARAT @AbdulsameerD: "#Mardaani2 is brilliant & hard hitting crime thriller. #RaniMukherjee is outstanding. Perfect Screenplay, Tight Script and Superb Climax. #VishalJethwa is fantastic as Villain. Strongly recommended to watch. ⭐⭐⭐🌟."

Deepak Kumar Singh @itsmdeepak: "Take a bow #RaniMukerji for this one! Loved the first one, immensely loved this one, also because the topic is touchy & it's high time the legal system in India takes some stringent action against the rape culture in the country. I really liked this film! 👏🏻."

Mirchi RJ Charu @Mirchi_Charu: "#Mardaani2 is gritty, gripping but dark, very disturbing & hard hitting..just like reality !! Terrific performances by #RaniMukerji & #VishalJethwa."

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: "#Mardaani2 The manner in which the antagonist not only commits brutal crimes but also challenges the police is seen to be believed. The film drops a bit in the second half as it gets repetitive. But the finale is smashing and clapworthy!"

Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Yash Raj Films.

(All social media posts are unedited.)