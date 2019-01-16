English
    After A Bitter Break-up With Matt Alonzo, Nargis Fakhri To Patch Up With Uday Chopra?

    Nargis Fakhri & Uday Chopra were allegedly in a serious relationship but things didn't work for long and the duo ended up parting ways. While Uday Chopra was heartbroken with the break up, Nargis Fakhri got lucky in love again when she met Matt Alonzo in October 2017. They were also living together in Los Angeles and she even got a tattoo with their initials. Unfortunately, Nargis Fakhri's relationship with Matt also hit the rocks and soon after their alleged break-up, Nargis came back to India for promoting her next film, Amavas. And source suggests that Nargis might give her relationship with Uday, a yet another chance.

    Nobody Knows What Went Wrong Between Nargis & Matt

    In.com quoted a source as saying, "Till August last year things were fine between Nargis and Alonzo as both seemed a much-in-love couple.

    One doesn't know much of what happened between them after that but after she returned to India during the end of last year, everything seemed to be over between them."

    Nargis Deletes All Her Pics With Him

    "One has heard that Nargis wanted a deeper commitment from Matt but he wasn't ready hence the couple decided to have a cooling period between them.

    The breakup apparently wasn't a happy one as both deleted all their mushy, cozy pics from social media except a brand-related shoot."

    Nargis Is Back To For Her Professional Work

    "Now, on social media, she refers to him as ‘director' and not any loving smileys or mushy messages as she would post earlier.

    She's been in Mumbai promoting her new release Amavas and shooting for brands and magazine covers since then."

    How Uday & Nargis Reconnected?

    "Apparently, Nargis and her ex Uday Chopra re-connected after her return to India last month. He has been unhappy since they broke up in 2017 and when he heard Nargis was in town, he contacted her.

    She was also moping around after a bitter breakup with Matt and she met Uday and both are said to have even spent New Year's together in Mumbai."

    Will Nargis Give A Chance To Her Relationship With Uday Or Reunite With Matt?

    "It seems reconciliation is on the cards between the two as they have been bonding a lot. In November 2017 though, when she met former boyfriend Uday Chopra while on a work trip to India, there were reports of a reconciliation which Nargis denied.

    It remains to be seen whether Uday and Nargis eventually get back and have a more committed relationship from 2019 or whether Nargis goes back to Los Angeles and has another go at her relationship with Matt as the two were very much in love."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
