New Troubles Crop Up For Prabhas! Saaho Gets DELAYED Yet Again Owing To These Reasons...
It seems Prabhas starrer Saaho is having a tough time to see the light of day. The film has been in the news for being postponed for a long time and we hear, once again the film's release has got delayed and apparently, it won't be releasing on August 15, 2019. Wondering when then? Well, sources close to the project reveal that the film is now expected to release on August 30 as new troubles have cropped up for Prabhas.
Here's Why Saaho Gets Delayed Again
Saaho's clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House is one of the reasons why the makers have decided to postpone Saaho.
The Trouble Doesn't End For Saaho
Even if Prabhas starrer Saaho gets released on August 30, the film will have to lock horns with two other South movies. And considering the high budget of the movie, Saaho needs to be released solo to rake in as much profit as it can!
T-series To Be Blamed?
We hope Saaho gets the best date to release as fans are super excited to watch the actor on silver screen after the mammoth release, Baahubali 2.
Post Production Is Still Not Completed Yet?
A source close to the project also reveals that due to delay of post-production work, Saaho's release got postponed to August 30, 2019.
Keep watching this space for more updates on Saaho.