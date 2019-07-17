New Troubles Crop Up For Prabhas! Saaho Gets DELAYED Yet Again Owing To These Reasons...

The main reasons for postponement of #Saaho is the lack of theatres in North belt, due to #MissionMangal & #BatlaHouse, T-series itself is producing Batla House & Saaho in Hindi. It’s a suicidal move to ruin a film’s stamina in Hindi!! Now #Saaho suffers! (1/2) — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) July 16, 2019

Here's Why Saaho Gets Delayed Again

Saaho's clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House is one of the reasons why the makers have decided to postpone Saaho.

A film like #Saaho which has audience allover the country should get a good date like A national holiday,No free date for entire year now! If it comes on Aug 30th it will face competition in Telugu & tamil with #Kaappan & #Gangleader. All the films should suffer or postpone (2/3) — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) July 16, 2019

The Trouble Doesn't End For Saaho

Even if Prabhas starrer Saaho gets released on August 30, the film will have to lock horns with two other South movies. And considering the high budget of the movie, Saaho needs to be released solo to rake in as much profit as it can!

T-series being a biggest production company has taken over complete right over #Saaho and ruined the film’s buzz with bad Promotions & messed up now with release date!! Sad to see one of our biggest films being disturbed like this! — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) July 16, 2019

T-series To Be Blamed?

We hope Saaho gets the best date to release as fans are super excited to watch the actor on silver screen after the mammoth release, Baahubali 2.

Post Production Is Still Not Completed Yet?

A source close to the project also reveals that due to delay of post-production work, Saaho's release got postponed to August 30, 2019.

