English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    New Troubles Crop Up For Prabhas! Saaho Gets DELAYED Yet Again Owing To These Reasons...

    By
    |

    It seems Prabhas starrer Saaho is having a tough time to see the light of day. The film has been in the news for being postponed for a long time and we hear, once again the film's release has got delayed and apparently, it won't be releasing on August 15, 2019. Wondering when then? Well, sources close to the project reveal that the film is now expected to release on August 30 as new troubles have cropped up for Prabhas.

    Here's Why Saaho Gets Delayed Again

    Saaho's clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House is one of the reasons why the makers have decided to postpone Saaho.

    The Trouble Doesn't End For Saaho

    Even if Prabhas starrer Saaho gets released on August 30, the film will have to lock horns with two other South movies. And considering the high budget of the movie, Saaho needs to be released solo to rake in as much profit as it can!

    T-series To Be Blamed?

    We hope Saaho gets the best date to release as fans are super excited to watch the actor on silver screen after the mammoth release, Baahubali 2.

    Post Production Is Still Not Completed Yet?

    A source close to the project also reveals that due to delay of post-production work, Saaho's release got postponed to August 30, 2019.

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Saaho.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue