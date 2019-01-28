Nick Jonas To Have Visa Issues & CAN'T Join Priyanka Chopra While She Shoots In The Andaman Islands?

Restricted Area Permit (RAP)

The shoot of the Sky Is Pink falls around the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) in the Andaman islands where foreigners are not allowed. So it looks like Nick Jonas might have a hard time getting a visa to be with Priyanka Chopra during the shoot. We'll have to wait and watch for that!

Tension In The Area After An American Missionary Got Killed!

"There was a bit of tension as American national John Allen Chau was killed by the local Sentinelese tribe there last year. But, the local administration that had lifted the RAP for a few islands there are keen to promote the Union Territory for tourism. They have allowed the shoot to happen and for foreigners to visit the island. There are other crew members as well who are not Indian," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

The Sky Is Pink Shoot Is On Full Swing!

"A major portion of the film has already been done in London, New Delhi and Mumbai. In a few days from now, Priyanka will be flying off to the islands for the shoot," the source summed it up.

Shooting In The Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The last time a Bollywood movie was shot in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was Kaalapani, which was released in 1996 and was a bilingual film starring Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Tabu and Amrish Puri. Though the movie was not shot inside the Restricted Area Permit, Priyanka and Farhan's the Sky Is Pink will be the first Bollywood movie to be shot there.