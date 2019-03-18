English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    No Love Aaj Kal 2 Is Happening For Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan? Their Kissing Video Was A Gimmick?

    By
    |

    Surprised? So are we! The latest update on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan suggest that the film that the duo has kick-started might not be Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. Not just that, the sources also went on to add that their viral kissing video is just a marketing gimmick, planned by them only! A source close to Imtiaz Ali informs Deccan Chronicle that the whole buzz around an alleged sequel to Love Aaj Kal was created by the hype machinery.

    The Source Adds..

    "Whose hype machinery I cannot say. But the idea of Saif Ali Khan's daughter doing a sequel to Love Aaj Kal co-starring the actor she confessed to crushing on, was a sitting duck for a marketing gimmick," says the source.

    Sara Ali Khan enjoys bike ride with Kartik Aaryan; Check Out | FilmiBeat
    Ahem! Ahem!

    Ahem! Ahem!

    The source further added, "Probably. If it was not true, why didn't they vehemently deny it when the video went viral? And what is this Love Aaj Kal 2? Have you heard Imtiaz Ali talking about it?"

    Meanwhile, Here’s What Kartik Has Said About The Viral Video

    When an entertainment website asked if he was working with Sara and if the video was leaked from the sets, he said, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?"

    Why Sara & Kartik Are In Tremendous Buzz?

    When Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan, she had openly admitted that Kartik Aaryan is her crush and since them, their fans are eager to see them together in a movie!

    Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt & Others Mourn Manohar Parrikar's Demise!

    Interestingly, recently, when Imtiaz Ali was asked about doing Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara and Kartik, he had said, "I can't reveal now since we haven't announced anything. We are trying to work it out. There's nothing confirmed now but we are working towards a film. But, can't say anything now."

    Read more about: sara ali khan kartik aaryan
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue