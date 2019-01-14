Not Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez, But This Actress To Star In Salman Khan's Kick 2
It looks like Salman Khan has a new favourite in town and its not Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez anymore. If Salman ends up liking someone, he'll make sure they'll star in more of his movies paired alongside him and he has already suggested the actress in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. Salman Khan who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and DIsha Patani, has found Disha Patani to be the perfect choice for Kick 2 and is everything goes well, she will be the leading heroine in the Kick sequel.
Disha Patani Paired Alongside Salman Khan In Kick 2?
Reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan has convinced Sajid Nadiadwala to cast Disha Patani in Kick 2 and the movie will go on floors by the end of 2019. Disha Patani was also spotted visiting Sajid Nadiadwala's office several times, thus adding speculations that she is indeed roped in for Kick 2, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Not Just Kick 2, Disha Patani Bagged Other Movies Too
The report in Mumbai Mirror also states that apart from bagging a role in Salman Khan's Kick 2, Disha Patani has been offered to star in a few more movies as the leading lady. It looks like her career is all set to kick off in Bollywood right after the release of Bharat and her 2020 releases looks promising.
Let's Wait & Watch!
However, Salman Khan, Disha Patani and the film-makers have not given an official statement yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an announcement. If everything goes right, Salman Khan and Disha Patani's pairing might be the 'New jodi in town'.
On The Work Front
Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Disha Patani will play the role of a trapeze artist while Salman Khan plays the role of a daredevil bike stuntman and Katrina Kaid plays his boss. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2019.
