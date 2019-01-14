English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Not Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez, But This Actress To Star In Salman Khan's Kick 2

    By
    |

    It looks like Salman Khan has a new favourite in town and its not Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez anymore. If Salman ends up liking someone, he'll make sure they'll star in more of his movies paired alongside him and he has already suggested the actress in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. Salman Khan who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and DIsha Patani, has found Disha Patani to be the perfect choice for Kick 2 and is everything goes well, she will be the leading heroine in the Kick sequel.

    Disha Patani Paired Alongside Salman Khan In Kick 2?

    Reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan has convinced Sajid Nadiadwala to cast Disha Patani in Kick 2 and the movie will go on floors by the end of 2019. Disha Patani was also spotted visiting Sajid Nadiadwala's office several times, thus adding speculations that she is indeed roped in for Kick 2, reported Mumbai Mirror.

    Not Just Kick 2, Disha Patani Bagged Other Movies Too

    The report in Mumbai Mirror also states that apart from bagging a role in Salman Khan's Kick 2, Disha Patani has been offered to star in a few more movies as the leading lady. It looks like her career is all set to kick off in Bollywood right after the release of Bharat and her 2020 releases looks promising.

    Let's Wait & Watch!

    However, Salman Khan, Disha Patani and the film-makers have not given an official statement yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an announcement. If everything goes right, Salman Khan and Disha Patani's pairing might be the 'New jodi in town'.

    On The Work Front

    Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Disha Patani will play the role of a trapeze artist while Salman Khan plays the role of a daredevil bike stuntman and Katrina Kaid plays his boss. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue