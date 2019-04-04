CATFIGHT! Parineeti Chopra Is PISSED With Sonakshi Sinha; COMPLAINS About Her To Production Team

It All Happened While Shooting For Bhuj

Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are two female leads of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Bhuj and we hear Parineeti Chopra is miffed with Sonakshi for spreading the rumour that she's playing the main female lead in the film.

Here’s What An Insider Reported..

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Sona and Pari share uncomfortable vibe on the sets. The cold war started when Parineeti learnt that Sonakshi has been telling everyone that she plays the female lead in the movie.

Obviously that didn't go down well with Chopra, who was heard complaining to the production team about this."

Parineeti & Sona Have Refused To Talk To Each Other

"Parineeti feels that her and Sonakshi's role is equal and both have a meaty part to play. Hence it is unfair for Sonakshi to proclaim that she is the leading lady of the movie.

This has created an issue between the two actresses, who refuse to speak to each other."

Will Ajay Devgn Intervene & Make Things Smooth?

It's just the beginning of the shoot and the actresses have already started sharing cold vibes. We wonder if Ajay Devgn will intervene and making things alright between them. After all, Pari and Sona have to promote the film as well and that too together!