    LEAKED: The Plot Of Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt Starrer Inshallah By Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    By
    |

    Ever since the maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have made it official that he has roped in Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for his next project, fans can't wait enough to see what these two have to offer on silver screen. It's the first time, when Salman Khan will be seen romancing Alia Bhatt and they will indeed be of the most unconventional reel pairs of the B-town.

    For all those, who're quite excited for Inshallah, we have a good news. Apparently, the plot of Inshallah is already out.

    Exciting Much?

    Pinkvilla quotes a source, close to the project as saying, "Inshallah will bring back the Bhansali we had seen in films like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It's a romantic saga that won't have lavish sets but will be shot at real locations."

    There's More..

    Another informer from the production tells the entertainment portal, "It's this story of a 40-plus businessman played by Salman Khan who's carefree and not as serious about his life as men his age would be. His father tells him that he will give him all his wealth only on one condition - he has to fall in love and change his lifestyle."

    What About Alia's Character?

    "Alia plays an aspiring actress who Salman gets to fool his father. They fake a relationship but in the course of doing so, how they actually fall in love with each other and how their world collides is what Inshallah is all about," adds the source.

    Are You Excited?

    Inshallah is slated to hit the theatres next year during Eid. Earlier, it was supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi but now Rohit Shetty has backed down and Inshallah will have a solo release during Eid 2020!

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
