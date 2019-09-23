Is Prabhas The HIGHEST PAID Actor Of The Industry? His Remuneration For Saaho Will Blow Your Mind!

Here's What A Source Close To Prabhas Says..

According to an entertainment portal, a source close to the actor reveals, "Prabhas has marked a big success with Saaho in his career where the returns to him have also been much beyond what was foreseen."

The Source Further Added..

"With a budget like that and box office numbers on a high with each passing day, one can only imagine what Prabhas has gotten as his performance fee. Probably, he is now also the top paid actor of the industry."

For the unversed, the digital, satellite and music rights for Saaho were sold for Rs 130 crore, by the production house.

During Saaho Promotions, Prabhas Had Talked About His Remuneration

While promoting the film, Prabhas had admitted that he had taken a 20 per cent pay cut, considering the huge budget of Saaho.

"See, the budget initially was 150 crore, then it went up to 200 crore, then 250 and finally 350 crore. These are my friends, if (they were) not friends also, in ‘Baahubali' I took whatever was needed for that film. They (producers) are already spending so much money, I can't push them for my remuneration." (sic)

How Much Prabhas Took For Saaho?

He had further added, "If I ask for it, they'll give me the money but it's my responsibility to not do that. The producers could have earned 100 crore after the release of ‘Baahubali' but they spent everything on the film. So, everyone is responsible to make a film like this. Shraddha also gave her time. To make a big film, you need to lose something." (sic)

According to an entertainment portal, "Prabhas has pocketed Rs 70 crore as his remuneration for Saaho."