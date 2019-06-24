A Mishap On Saaho Sets? Prabhas's Presence Of Mind Calms A Terrified Shraddha Kapoor

Here's What Happened..

A source close to the project tells Mid Day, "There are high-tech gondola lifts that provide access to the ski slopes. After filming the sequence on Thursday, Prabhas, Shraddha and their team - including hair stylist Nikita Menon, costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi and makeup artist Shraddha Naik, among others - began their descent, in the cable car, when it started raining."

'Everyone Was Terrified'

"Minutes into the ride, the cable car stopped midway and the team found themselves stranded at an altitude of 1,368 metres. Understandably, everybody was terrified as dusk was falling over and the rains showed no signs of receding."

Isn't Prabhas A Lovely Man?

The source further revealed that it was Prabhas, who assured the unit to stay calm. "He kept a cool mind and explained to everybody that the cable car would resume its operation as soon as the rains stopped."

Thank God, Everything Went Back To Normal..

"Usually, in high-risk situations, rescue teams use helicopters to evacuate passengers. Thankfully, that need didn't arise. The rain stopped after about half-an-hour, and soon enough, the cable car resumed its journey downwards," concludes the source.