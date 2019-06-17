Priyanka Chopra Was Annoyed By Salman Khan; Now Having A Last Laugh At Bharat's Under-Performance?

For The Unversed..

Priyanka had recently said, "Everyone questions my judgement - why not this tent-pole, pot-boiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother."

Well, it doesn't need a rocket science to guess the name of the movie, which Priyanka is touting it as a 'pot-boiler'.

A Filmmaker Friend Of Priyanka Says..

Deccan Chronicle quoted the friend of Priyanka as saying, "Salman unnecessarily kept bringing up her name. This was not the first time that an actor had turned down a role. Kajol had turned down Hichki. Likewise many actors opt out of films they feel isn't working out for them. And everyone moves on."

Priyanka Is Having The Last Laugh

"But Salman kept harping on the matter. And it really annoyed Priyanka as she had done nothing wrong. Now with Bharat under-performing at the boxoffice she can afford to have the last laugh," added the filmmaker friend of Priyanka.

Priyanka, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019 and it also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.