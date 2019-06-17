English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Was Annoyed By Salman Khan; Now Having A Last Laugh At Bharat's Under-Performance?

    By Kritika
    |

    In the last few days, Salman Khan took so many sharp digs at Priyanka Chopra for opting out of Bharat that his own fans started getting irritated and requested him to avoid speaking about Priyanka in every Bharat press interviews. Though, that didn't stop Mr Khan but Priyanka kept giving his several digs a royal ignore until the wrap up party of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink happened.

    Now, a filmmaker friend of Priyanka reveals that she was pretty annoyed by Salman and now she's having a last laugh!

    For The Unversed..

    Priyanka had recently said, "Everyone questions my judgement - why not this tent-pole, pot-boiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother."

    Well, it doesn't need a rocket science to guess the name of the movie, which Priyanka is touting it as a 'pot-boiler'.

    A Filmmaker Friend Of Priyanka Says..

    Deccan Chronicle quoted the friend of Priyanka as saying, "Salman unnecessarily kept bringing up her name. This was not the first time that an actor had turned down a role. Kajol had turned down Hichki. Likewise many actors opt out of films they feel isn't working out for them. And everyone moves on."

    Priyanka Is Having The Last Laugh

    "But Salman kept harping on the matter. And it really annoyed Priyanka as she had done nothing wrong. Now with Bharat under-performing at the boxoffice she can afford to have the last laugh," added the filmmaker friend of Priyanka.

    Priyanka, On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019 and it also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue