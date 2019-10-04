Priyanka Chopra Blacklisted By Salman Khan? Might Never Get To Work With Bhai Again?

We don't need to elaborate what happens when someone lands in the bad books of Salman Khan. Salman Khan, who enjoys considerable clout in the industry, has had innumerous tiffs with celebrities and the latest one is with none other than Priyanka Chopra. It all started when Priyanka walked out of Bharat owing to her wedding with Nick Jonas, leaving Salman quite disappointed. Salman, who continued to take several digs at Priyanka Chopra, had said that all is okay between him and her and added that he has no bad feelings towards her.

However, an insider says that Priyanka might have moved on from the 'Bharat' fiasco but Salman hasn't and he is in no mood to work with Priyanka Chopra ever!

Right now, casting is on for Bhai's rumoured venture Radha, pitted as an Eid 2020 release. A source close to Bhai tells Bollywood Hungama, "Bhai plays a cop again in the Eid 2020 release. This would be two back-to-back releases Dabangg 3 followed by the Eid release, where Salman plays a cop. To avoid a sense of sameness his team members suggested Priyanka Chopra since she has no films on hand after The Sky Is Pink releases in October."

The source further added, "Salman's reply was a vehement no. At such a short notice the choice was between Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif. With Jacqueline, Salman is already doing Kick 2. He might as well give Katrina the Eid gift."

Salman and Katrina were last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Do you think Salman should pair up opposite Katrina again or he should rope in someone else, whom he has not worked with before? Considering Katrina and Salman are already the chosen cast for the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, we feel Salman should go with the second option. Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!