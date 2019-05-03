English
    Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Fiance BROKE HER ENGAGEMENT With Him? What Went Wrong?

    Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding called off ? ; Know full story | FilmiBeat

    Something looks fishy, when we think about Priyanka Chopra's brother's engagement! First the engagement was postponed owing to her Ishitaa Kumar's (Siddharth Chopra's fiance) surgery. And now, the lady has deleted her roka picture from her Instagram handle, adding suspense to all the rumours around their broken engagement!

    Ishitaa also posted a solo picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it as saying, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings. [sic]

    Her parents also commented as saying, "Close old book and write new story. We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the you were born to be." [sic]

    A few of her followers also left positive comments on her post. One of them wrote, "You are strong and quite positive ! Reminder to all the ladies who are going through similar situations in life ❤️❤️❤️." While another one wrote, "I think he was shit. You deserve better than him any day. You are strong and you will rise as you know how to live."

    Another follower of hers wrote, "All the best dear, even if it's ended it's for your good , the universe has a better plan for you." [sic]

    We wonder what went wrong between Ishitaa and Siddharth. However, the news has not been confirmed by any of the family members.

    Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
